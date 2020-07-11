FilmYoungFest 2020 Was a Virtual Success

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - FilmYoungFest went totally virtual this year with a screening on June 25 on Facebook Live. “FilmYoungFest gives filmmakers under age 22 their own screening,” explained Corinna Thuss, Director of FilmOneFest. “The winners are then automatically included in the main festival which is being aired in four episodes this year with the award ceremony on the traditional festival date, July 18.”

The top two winners of FilmYoungFest included locals Nidhi Patel and Maria Martinez of Old Bridge who won the New Jersey Filmmaker Award this year for their short horror film, “Void.” The Young Filmmaker Award went to Canadian Max Shoham for “Winter Sleep,” a film about a young boy hibernating that incorporates an animated bear.

The audience voted for their favorite films and the winner was “Handle” a short drama about OCD by Georgia Lee of California.

“We are proud to celebrate the many talented young filmmakers poised for a future where the visual form will be more and more integral to how we communicate,” said David Salowe, Director of Submissions for the festival. “The competition was really tough this year and we chose the 34 finalists from 176 submissions from around the world.”

The show in its entirety can be seen on the FilmOneFest Facebook page or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pj-ZPIyWCXE

FilmOneFest is a volunteer project of the AHAC a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization committed to strengthening community through the arts. The Council is funded in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and The New Jersey State Council on the Arts. For more information, go to www.aharts.org.

For more information about FilmYoungFest and FilmOneFest’s many future events like An Evening with Kevin Smith in November 2020, popular 24-Hour Film Slam and multiple Movie Premiere’s provided by Sony Pictures Classics, visit www.FilmOneFest.org.

FilmOneFest 2020 is made possible by the support of in-kind sponsors: Atlantic Cinemas; Secret Stash; Janet Peterson; Monmouth University; and Tom Bernard and Sony Pictures Classics.