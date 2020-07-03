Salvage Archaeology at the Hendrickson Farm in Middletown

Virtual Event: Monday, July 20, 2020, 7:00 pm:

The Middletown Township Historical Society hosts Kristen T. Hohn as she presents "Salvage Archaeology at the Hendrickson Farm in Middletown." In May 2019, members of the local historical community joined the Archaeological Society of New Jersey and Monmouth University to volunteer at a salvage archaeological survey at the Charles Hendrickson farmstead, just north of the Middletown Village Historic District. While the 18th century cottage has since been demolished, this presentation focuses on the history that lives on through the cultural material recovered at the site.

Ms. Hohn is a Historic Preservation Specialist and Archaeologist working for the Monmouth County Park System. Over the past decade she’s performed surveys across the Mid-Atlantic region, specializing in the contact and colonial history of New Jersey and early domestic textile production. She is currently on the board of the Archaeological Society of New Jersey.

As always, the event is free to attend, but it does require registration at https://www.MiddletownNJHistory.org. After you complete the brief registration form, you will receive an email that includes a link to the virtual event. Just click that link on July 20 a few minutes before 7:00 pm, enter the Password that will also be provided within your registration email, and you'll be welcomed into our event! You may be asked to download a Zoom application, if you don't already have it installed. You will watch the presentation on your screen, and can listen either through your device or your phone (instructions will be provided).

This program is made possible in part by the Monmouth County Historical Commission through funding from the New Jersey Historical Commission.