New Book Explores Historic Raritan Bay

KEYPORT, NJ - A new book by noted television host, historian, author and filmmaker John Schneider will be released July 13, and focuses on the history and intrigue of the Raritan Bay area.

“An Historical Journey Across Raritan Bay”, published by Arcadia, The History Press, is a compliment to Schneider’s television series which focuses on living along the Raritan Bayshore. The book traces everything there is to know about the bay and the waters that flow into and under it as well as the communities that surround it.

Schneider, who has featured events and people from the Revolutionary War through the 21st century on his television program, also includes in his book fascinating facts about the natural history of Raritan Bay from the coquina, seabed rock formed from broken shells to fossils in the bay to nuclear-tipped missiles on Sandy Hook. In his book, he vividly describes Raritan Bay when it wasn't a bay at all, but a peaceful river valley and the ocean was more than two miles further east than it is today. The prehistoric past of the bay as well as what lies below it, how it is both salt and fresh water, and why.

A graduate of George Washington University, the University of Maryland and Hunter College, with degrees in geophysics and journalism, Schneider incorporates both disciplines in a book that is both educational and factual, as well as entertaining and interesting because of his personal analysis of historic events. The in-depth explanations of how various parts of the bay were formed adds a new and exciting level to historic books about Monmouth County.

PHOTO: John Schneider

Schneider’s weekly television series, Jersey Bayshore Country, now in its sixth year, is shown on Comcast and the Internet in several counties across New Jersey and in addition to history, features newsmakers and celebrities as well as walking tours of various areas of the Garden State.

Schneider, the historian, also studied at the University of Maryland and was recently recognized as one of the top 50 historians in the area in the past half century. He spent 25 years with AT&T as a marketing executive and also held a variety of positions with the ABC television network before devoting more time to his own television program, composing music and volunteering in the boating communities throughout Monmouth County. The thousands of hours he has captured on video over the years encompass all the Bayshore communities as well as numerous individuals who have contributed to it in a variety of areas and cultures. He has taught at both Keansburg and Keyport high schools as well as lectured on local history for a number of historical societies and other groups.

Schneider is celebrating the release of the book about Raritan Bay by hosting a cruise aboard The Mariner on July 18th when he will give firsthand accounts of some of the areas and waterways included on the three to four-hour cruise. His books will be available for sale to everyone on the cruise, and the author will be present for autographs and conversation following the narrative cruise.

Tickets for The Mariner boat cruise are $50 and available by calling 732-337-9292. The boat sails from the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor. Reservations are necessary and limited because of the Covid 19 space allocation requirements.

For further information or to learn more about the book and where it will be available for sale, visit www.AHistoricalJourney.com.