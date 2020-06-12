A Shared Universe Podcast Studio Reopens in Eatontown

Podcast Studio Makes It Easy for Businesses, Officials, and Community Leaders to Speak to their Audiences in this New Normal

June 12, 2020, Eatontown, New Jersey – “A Shared Universe” Podcast Studio in Eatontown, New Jersey, will re-open on Monday, June 15, 2020, according to its owners, Ming Chen and Michael Zapcic, award winning podcasters and cast members of Director Kevin Smith’s hit AMC TV Reality Show, “Comic Book Men”.

“We are excited to re-open our studio after being closed during the shutdown for three months. As the world has changed, the services we provide have become increasingly valuable to local businesses, officials, and community leaders,” said Chen. “They can either come to the safe environment of our studio in Eatontown for a podcast, where social distancing and extra sanitization will be in effect, or we can live stream them from the comfort of their own home or office to reach their audiences online.”

“Podcasting is the future of entertainment and digital marketing” added Zapcic. “What’s great about this medium is that anyone can start a podcast about any topic they want, without any restrictions, and no experience is necessary. Our team at ‘A Shared Universe’ does all the technical work, making it easy for everyone to succeed.”

About “A Shared Universe” Podcast Studio

“A Shared Universe” Podcast Studio is located at 1 Main Street, Suite 501, in Eatontown, New Jersey. We redefine the traditional recording studio by creating a “pop culture friendly” space with state-of-the-art equipment that is geared specifically for podcasting. “A Shared Universe” is a hub of podcasting worldwide, both in-studio and for online recordings.

“A Shared Universe” opened its doors in 2018 and is located five miles south of Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash store in downtown Red Bank, the setting of the AMC TV Reality Show “Comic Book Men”. It is one mile north of the Monmouth Mall and Garden State Parkway Exit 109.

Ming and Mike see this as an opportunity to assist everyone in taking their first steps on their podcast journey and to help experienced podcasters become even better. Clients should also expect help marketing their podcasts via Chen and Zapcic’s wide social media reach. Other services offered include podcasting classes for beginners and experts, podcasting meetups, and movie and television show viewing parties featuring reaction podcasts immediately afterwards.

To date, Chen and Zapcic have helped launch more than 100 podcasts and count many well-known actors, actresses, models and musicians as clients and podcast guests, including filmmaker Kevin Smith, Impractical Jokers’ Brian “Q” Quinn, model Paulina Porizkova, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Taboo from The Black Eyed Peas and actor Ross Marquand (Avengers: Endgame, The Walking Dead.)

For more information on “A Shared Universe”, please visit ashareduniverse.com or contact Ming Chen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About the Owners

Ming Chen is one of the co-stars of the AMC TV Reality Show “Comic Book Men” and host of the podcasts, “I Sell Comics”, “The Ming and Mike Show”, and “The Secret Stash: The Official Comic Book Men Companion Podcast”.

Michael Zapcic is one of the co-stars of the AMC TV Reality Show “Comic Book Men”. He has loved comics, pop culture, and fandom all of his life and has turned it into a career at Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash store in Red Bank, New Jersey.