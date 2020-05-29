Dive Deep into the Jersey Shore with 100 Things to Do at Jersey Shore Book

While the Jersey Shore is known as a destination where salt water taffy and frozen custard were born, Miss America was crowned and “The Twist” was invented, there’s even more to the Shore just waiting to be discovered. That’s what readers will find in 100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore, the only guidebook that covers the 130 miles of the New Jersey shoreline from the Sandy Hook Lighthouse to Cape May.

Written by Jersey Shore travel expert, R.C. Staab, the book is available at www.100thingsjerseyshore.com, Amazon.com, other online booksellers and local books such as the Asbury Book Cooperative. With restrictions in place due to the coronavirus, the website is being updated regularly to report on beach and boardwalk openings, changes in admission to attractions and historic sites and opening information for shops and restaurants.

Find the best places to thrill, eat, fish, party, and swim. Climb inside a giant elephant, stroll the world’s most famous Boardwalk and observe a vast migration at North America’s number one birding destination. Admire the Painted Ladies mansions and discover the town chosen by seven U.S.Presidents as the “Nation’s Summer Capital.” Learn about fun ideas for your family on rainy days, find free beaches (and parking), and choose the hottest nightclubs.

Beyond this summer, this guide helps you enjoy the Shore year-round. Discover fall foliage at historic battlefields; take a brisk walk in the winter with a llama or hear the hottest rock bands at the legendary Stone Pony.



Local author and Shore expert R. C. Staab deftly leads you through top tips and itineraries, whether you’ve spent many summers at the Jersey Shore or are looking for your next beach vacation. From his first vacation as boy in Stone Harbor, Staab has returned to the Jersey Shore often, as a homeowner in Brigantine to the south and now in Sea Bright to the north. For more than 40 years, he has been a tourism and culture expert who was interviewed in May 2020 on WNBC-TV, New York, NBC10 in Philadelphia and NewJersey101.5 and whose stories will be featured in the Jersey Shore Guide published in June in Gannett NJ/USA Today. See Staab at Bradley Beach Library’s virtual book presentation at 2:30pm on Tuesday, June 16.

Buy a copy of 100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore at www.100thingsjerseyshore.com, Amazon.com, BN.com, Target.com and local book stores.