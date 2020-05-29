Calling Artists of All Ages - "Sign of the Times" Public Art Project

Deadline of June 30th to Return Entries of Decorated Plastic Lawn Signs for Outdoor Display and Virtual Show

Middletown, NJ (May 22, 2020) – The Middletown Arts Center is calling for artists of all ages and abilities to decorate lawn signs for the “Sign of the Times” Public Art Event to help celebrate the strength of the community during these difficult times and celebrate the power of art to heal and unite. All entries must be returned to the Middletown Arts Center by June 30th to be included in an outdoor display, and additionally all entries will be photographed and shared virtually with the community.

A PLASTIC LAWN SIGN WILL BE THE BLANK CANVAS!

Dust off those paintbrushes, find the permanent markers, put those thinking caps on and create on the blank canvas of a plastic lawn sign. All lawn signs can be purchased for a $20 donation by calling the Middletown Arts Center at 732.706.4100, where you will receive the blank sign and instructions. If you would like to participate, but do not have the materials, thanks to a generous donation in memory of Donald T. Dunphy, a limited supply of brushes and paints may be available. Please inquire. All proceeds from this event will help support arts programming in our community.

We are looking for the most artistic and creatively decorated signs! Everyone is encouraged to participate, regardless of age or ability. You can paint a picture, create a design, write an inspirational message, or decorate it in any way you like using weather-proof materials. It’s all about art and self-expression. Acrylic paint or permanent markers are suggested but any material that will withstand the elements is acceptable since the completed art will be displayed outdoors. Signs do not have to relate to the quarantine and the subject matter is unlimited. The signs should be artistic and do not have to have messages, but certainly can. Artwork must be family-friendly and cannot be political in nature. The Middletown Arts Center reserves the right to not display any signs that fail to meet these criteria. Signs can be cut however, they must remain two-dimensional and should only be decorated on one side. All entries will be judged by the public through a voting process to be announced, and ribbons will be awarded in several categories including but not limited to:

Most artistic

Most creative

Most inspiring

Most humorous

Most colorful

The Middletown Arts Center will do its best to make sure all entries are displayed in a safe manner, however we cannot be held responsible for loss, damage, or theft and the participants acknowledge that the possibility exists that the signs may not be returned to them.