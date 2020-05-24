Virtual Story and Craft Time from Monmouth County Library

MANALAPAN – A Link to Virtual Story and Craft Time is available Mondays through Fridays at the Monmouth County Library website.

Monmouth County Children’s Librarian Pat Findra and staff have designed story times at 1:45 p.m. weekdays offering stories, at home crafts and special programs.

The program is available on the Library's You Tube channel: @MonCoLibrary accessible through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The link is: https://bit.ly/MonCoLibraryStoryCraftTime

The Children's Staff is available by telephone or e-mail during regular business hours at 866-941-8118 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.