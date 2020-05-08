Remember Jones Performs Live “Cocktail Hour” Concert in Partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey

Local favorite donating a portion of event proceeds to nonprofit

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Beloved local soul/pop singer Anthony D'Amato of Remember Jones has created a “Cocktail Hour” live concert series to partially benefit nonprofit organizations. Every Thursday evening in May, Remember Jones is streaming an intimate musical performance full of fan favorites, covers, and guest musicians.

The Strand Theater and Camp Jam in the Pines are presenting the second installment of “Cocktail Hour” on May 14, streaming live at 7:00pm on Remember Jones’ Facebook and Youtube. During the live stream, viewers can “tip” Remember Jones by donating via Venmo, Cashapp, or PayPal. Donations will help Remember Jones recoup lost income due to the COVID-19 crisis as well as benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey’s (BBBSCNNJ) one-to-one-mentoring programs for local youth.

Remember Jones has previously performed for several BBBSCNNJ annual events, including The Game Changer casino night fundraiser at Cross & Orange in Asbury Park last May. This year’s The Game Changer event was cancelled in light of recent restrictions, and both D’Amato and BBBSCNNJ leadership saw an opportunity to continue their special partnership in the midst of shared challenges.

“Anthony is a treasured member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters family,” said William Salcedo, Executive Director of BBBSCNNJ. “We are grateful for his continued support of our mission and encourage everyone to tune into ‘Cocktail Hour’ on Thursday, May 14 and give generously.”

BBBSCNNJ continues to serve 1,500 local children and their families during this crucial time.

About BBBSCNNJ:

For the past 44 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey has been making a positive difference in the lives of at-risk children through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. BBBSCNNJ empowers children to achieve their highest potential as they grow to become confident, competent, and caring individuals. For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister or to make a donation, visit: www.mentornj.org

About Remember Jones:

Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer, storyteller and bandleader with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. Collaboratively supported by a large ensemble of musicians (featuring female backing vocalists, a horn section, and a six-piece rhythm section), the band has played to countless packed and sold-out ballrooms, clubs and theaters throughout the country. As an original super-soul band, they have provided special guest opening sets for George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Darlene Love, Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Nigel Hall, The Hip Abduction, and more. And as a theatrical entertainer, Remember has started in rock musicals, emceed large events, and orchestrated one of a kind experiences for all ages. For more information, visit www.rememberjones.com