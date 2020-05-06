ParkFest 2020 Music Festival Becomes Socially Distant

Cranston Dean and Telegraph Hill Records to provide 12-hour live stream to raise money for local charities

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Every year, Highlands Borough partners with presenters Cranston Dean and Telegraph Hill Records to host a unique outdoor event with diverse genres of music, activities and vendors to raise money for charity. Instead of canceling the event due to the restrictions amidst the pandemic, they are leveraging technology to keep the spirit alive by bringing over 20 musical acts, children’s activities and lifestyle demos to computer screens on May 16, 2020 from 10am – 10pm.

While the event is free, donations for United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and Heartstrings music programs will be encouraged during the 12-hour live stream. United Way is assisting our community by providing resources for those who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and Heartstrings is working to set up live or virtual music programs for Highlands residents this summer. Donations to United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties can be made at www.uwmoc.org/ParkFest2020, and donations to Heartstrings are accepted at www.paypal.me/heartstringsmusicnj. Under the recent CARES Act, donations up to $300 will receive a tax break in addition to the standard deduction, even if the tax return is not itemized.

The ParkFest 2020 lineup, including live musicians, story time for the kids, cooking, fitness and yoga demos, is available on facebook.com/highlandparkfest. This page will also host the link for the live stream and information about local sponsors who made this event possible. As a bonus, Telegraph Hill will tap into their extensive music vault and provide select concert clips of recent Jersey Shore shows for an additional hour from 10-11pm. At 11pm, viewers will be transported to the Chubby Pickle for an after-show featuring Cranston Dean, the Foes of Fern and Dan Apy. Get additional details on the Highlands Parkfest 2020 Facebook Page or www.HighlandsBorough.org.