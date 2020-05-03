Billboard Magazine Names Monmouth University Top School for Music Business

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.—Monmouth University was recently recognized by Billboard magazine as one of the “2020 Top Music Business Schools.” Monmouth, making its first appearance on the list, was one of just 28 colleges and universities profiled from across the country in the April 25 issue of Billboard.

The Billboard article focused on Monmouth’s Bachelor of Arts in music with a concentration in music industry program, highlighting areas of study such as “publishing, recording, marketing, talent acquisition, artist management, concert production, media relations, technology and merchandising.” The student-run record label, Blue Hawk Records, and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at the university were also noted as highlights of the program.

“It’s our goal to stay aligned with the dynamic music industry, and to provide our students with rich and relevant experiences,” said Joe Rapolla, chair of the music and theatre department and director of the music industry program. “I’m thrilled that the Monmouth University music industry program was recognized for its unique offerings and outcomes. This designation makes it easier for those considering Monmouth to know they’ll get training that is recognized by the industry itself. It also puts an added seal of approval on the credentials of current students and alumni.”

According to Billboard, programs that were “primarily campus-based, offering a broader, deeper education and bestowing a bachelor’s or associate’s degree” were considered for inclusion on the list. The article also noted that nearly 40% of young executives featured in Billboard’s 2019 “40 Under 40” in the music business list said that they graduated from a liberal arts program.

Both private and public institutions made the list, including Berklee College of Music, New York University, University of Southern California, and the University of North Texas, among others.

View Billboard’s complete list of top schools for music business.

More information about Monmouth University’s music industry program is available online.