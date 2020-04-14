Chorus Shares Positive Message with Signs

RED BANK - The Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society found a new way to share their music during the pandemic quarantine period. They have weekly Zoom get-togethers.

"Although we can't sing together just yet, we can catch up with each other and share our lives with one another, " said Allan Dean, marketing and public relations vice president of the Red Bank Area Chapter. "

In our last meeting we shared our grief over the loss of one of our brothers, Jim Hawthorne, and shared the loss of other friends who have perished due to the coronavirus pandemic." A favorite song sung by the men of the Chorus of the Atlantic is, On The Road Again. The members created signs to spell out a line from the song: “The Life I Love Is Making Music With My Friends, An' I Can't Wait To Get On The Road Again." The collage has appeared facebook, twitter and Instagram. "We encourage others to share this message of hope and joy, " Dean said, "Until we can sing together again in 4-part harmony."

The Chorus of the Atlantic performs at venues throughout Monmouth County. For more information about the group, visit www.redbankchorus.org