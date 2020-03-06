Atlantic Highlands Filmmaker Selected for Garden State Film Festival

Come Here Often? , directed by Atlantic Highlands resident, Michael Boylan will screen at this year’s festival.

ASBURY PARK, NJ - Celebrating its 18th Anniversary, the artistic philosophy of the Garden State Film Festival is rooted in the celebration of the independent film genre and celebrates this spirit through dramatic screenings and unparalleled film collaborations attracting a diverse audience from around the world. From Wednesday, 25 - Sunday, 29 March 2020 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, GSFF unveils world premieres, Hollywood stars, industry panels, and as a nonprofit enterprise, serves as an added economic engine for Asbury Park’s vitality through art, commerce and culture. Make your plans to be a part of intriguing panel discussions and can’t miss parties, all held in numerous locations all over the city by the sea.

The Garden State Film Festival is pleased to announce the film Come Here Often?, directed by Atlantic Highlands resident, Michael Boylan will screen at this year’s festival.

The film’s subject is: Two elderly adults have a chance meeting in the park. Is there more to this chance meeting?

“We are extremely proud to present Come Here Often? as a part of our 18th Annual Film Festival in Asbury Park, and to showcase the exceptional talent from our state as well as serve as a launching pad for the next generation of film maker,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director.

The film will screen on 3/28/2020 6:00PM-8:00PM at Asbury Park Council Chamber during the Garden State Film Festival which runs from March 25-March 29, 2020. To contact the filmmaker, email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Other notables for this year’s festival include Linda Hamilton (Terminator) who will receive the Icon Award, Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Robert Patrick (Terminator) Patriot Award, Ashley Platz (Grey’s Anatomy) Rising Star Award, director Tara Wood Independent Spirit Award, David Burke Home Grown Hero Award, Perry Lang Renaissance Award, Rock & Roll Forever Foundation Broader Vision Award, Arianna Bocco Exceptional Women in Film, Robin Kampf Educator of the Year Award, Nick Falcone MVP, Jack Ford Honorary Chair, alongside films that feature John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), Harry Shearer (Spinal Tap), Jodie Foster (Taxi Driver), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Uzo Abuda (Orange is the New Black), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Devon Bostick (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Frank Stallone (Rocky), Cathy Moriarity (Raging Bull), M Emmet Walsh (Blade Runner), Xander Berekely (The Walking Dead), Jessica Siposa (DC’s Legend’s of Tomorrow), Joel McHale (Ted), Jason Mewes (Clerks), Supermodels Chanel Iman, Elsa Hosk, Jessica Stam, Nadine Leopold, John Carter Cash (Walk the Line), Sam Waterston (Law & Order), Catherine Hardwicke (Director, Lords of Dogtown), Lou Gossett Jr (Officer and a Gentlemen), Evan Handler (Sex and the City), Gary Pastore (The Sopranos), Barry Primus (The Irishman), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead), Kevin Kane (Inside Amy Schumer), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Tate Donovan (Argo), memorial music video for Avicii by Chris Martin (Coldplay), original music by Patrick Carney (The Black Keys), The Bouncing Souls, members of Gaslight Anthem, Travis Barker (Blink 182), James Arthur (musician), NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal’s award-winning film Foster Boy and many more.

Individual screening tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. Weekend passes are $55 in advance and $60 at the door. Day Passes are also available - the Saturday Day Pass is $30 and Sunday Day Pass is $25. Tickets are available at https://www.gsff.org/2020-films/

and at festival box offices at each venue. For more information about this film and other programs, please visit the GSFF website at www.gsff.org.

In one weekend, you can enjoy over 240 films on all subjects, in a variety of lengths, showing in numerous locations all around Asbury Park, plus parties, celebrities, seminars, networking, free shuttle rides, and lots more. It’s a fast-paced weekend of non-stop fun for all ages. Films are shown in two-hour-long screening blocks that include a variety of works like shorts, feature-length, music videos, and trailers. Each screening block concludes with a question and answers session with the filmmakers and actors. Other events held throughout the festival include panel discussions and seminars on topics such as SAG-AFTRA Contracts 101 for Filmmakers, ESports & Virtual Reality, Demystifying SAG-AFTRA for Actors, Directors Panel entitled Small Screen, Big Screen: Directing Choices Different or not, and film distribution. Planning ahead and using the Garden State Film Festival App will help you not miss a thing. For more information including schedule, tickets, and travel visit https://www.gsff.org