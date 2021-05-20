AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 30 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 20, there are 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 25 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-May    

19-May

Aberdeen:

1894

1894

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

133

133

Asbury Park:

1707

1705

Atlantic Highlands:

351

351

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

194

Belmar:

542

542

Bradley Beach:

363

363

Brielle:

569

569

Colts Neck:

1006

1006

Deal:

272

272

Eatontown:

1675

1672

Englishtown:

240

240

Fair Haven:

511

511

Farmingdale:

164

164

Freehold Borough:

1612

1612

Freehold Township:

3652

3651

Hazlet:

2094

2093

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1617

1616

Howell:

5519

5516

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1208

1206

Keyport:

697

697

Lake Como:

174

174

Little Silver:

609

609

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4297

4294

Manalapan:

4083

4083

Manasquan:

575

575

Marlboro:

3536

3534

Matawan:

1109

1109

Middletown:

6399

6397

Millstone Township:

938

938

Monmouth Beach:

334

334

Neptune City:

518

517

Neptune Township:

3394

3393

Ocean:

3172

3170

Oceanport:

646

646

Red Bank:

1725

1722

Roosevelt:

56

56

Rumson:

690

690

Sea Bright:

143

143

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

516

516

Shrewsbury Township:

115

115

Spring Lake:

241

241

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1799

1799

Union Beach:

614

613

Upper Freehold:

553

552

Wall:

2639

2638

West Long Branch:

1148

1148

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

