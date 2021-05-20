Monmouth County has 30 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 20, there are 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 25 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-May 19-May Aberdeen: 1894 1894 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1707 1705 Atlantic Highlands: 351 351 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 542 542 Bradley Beach: 363 363 Brielle: 569 569 Colts Neck: 1006 1006 Deal: 272 272 Eatontown: 1675 1672 Englishtown: 240 240 Fair Haven: 511 511 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1612 1612 Freehold Township: 3652 3651 Hazlet: 2094 2093 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1617 1616 Howell: 5519 5516 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1208 1206 Keyport: 697 697 Lake Como: 174 174 Little Silver: 609 609 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4297 4294 Manalapan: 4083 4083 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3536 3534 Matawan: 1109 1109 Middletown: 6399 6397 Millstone Township: 938 938 Monmouth Beach: 334 334 Neptune City: 518 517 Neptune Township: 3394 3393 Ocean: 3172 3170 Oceanport: 646 646 Red Bank: 1725 1722 Roosevelt: 56 56 Rumson: 690 690 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 241 241 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1799 1799 Union Beach: 614 613 Upper Freehold: 553 552 Wall: 2639 2638 West Long Branch: 1148 1148 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.