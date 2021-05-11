Monmouth County has 59 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 11, there are 59 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-May 10-May Aberdeen: 1888 1884 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1691 1691 Atlantic Highlands: 345 345 Avon-by-the-Sea: 193 193 Belmar: 543 542 Bradley Beach: 361 361 Brielle: 566 566 Colts Neck: 1003 1002 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1668 1664 Englishtown: 238 238 Fair Haven: 509 508 Farmingdale: 162 162 Freehold Borough: 1605 1605 Freehold Township: 3639 3634 Hazlet: 2083 2081 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1615 1614 Howell: 5492 5494 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1204 1204 Keyport: 694 692 Lake Como: 176 176 Little Silver: 606 606 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4283 4281 Manalapan: 4061 4053 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3513 3510 Matawan: 1103 1102 Middletown: 6367 6370 Millstone Township: 932 932 Monmouth Beach: 336 337 Neptune City: 514 513 Neptune Township: 3378 3377 Ocean: 3164 3160 Oceanport: 645 643 Red Bank: 1716 1714 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 684 682 Sea Bright: 142 142 Sea Girt: 164 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 114 114 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 387 387 Tinton Falls: 1798 1798 Union Beach: 608 606 Upper Freehold: 547 547 Wall: 2636 2635 West Long Branch: 1146 1147 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.