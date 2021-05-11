AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 59 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 11, there are 59 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-May    

10-May

Aberdeen:

1888

1884

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1691

1691

Atlantic Highlands:

345

345

Avon-by-the-Sea:

193

193

Belmar:

543

542

Bradley Beach:

361

361

Brielle:

566

566

Colts Neck:

1003

1002

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1668

1664

Englishtown:

238

238

Fair Haven:

509

508

Farmingdale:

162

162

Freehold Borough:

1605

1605

Freehold Township:

3639

3634

Hazlet:

2083

2081

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1615

1614

Howell:

5492

5494

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1204

1204

Keyport:

694

692

Lake Como:

176

176

Little Silver:

606

606

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4283

4281

Manalapan:

4061

4053

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3513

3510

Matawan:

1103

1102

Middletown:

6367

6370

Millstone Township:

932

932

Monmouth Beach:

336

337

Neptune City:

514

513

Neptune Township:

3378

3377

Ocean:

3164

3160

Oceanport:

645

643

Red Bank:

1716

1714

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

684

682

Sea Bright:

142

142

Sea Girt:

164

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

114

114

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

387

387

Tinton Falls:

1798

1798

Union Beach:

608

606

Upper Freehold:

547

547

Wall:

2636

2635

West Long Branch:

1146

1147

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

