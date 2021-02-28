Monmouth County has 181 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 28, there are 181 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

nformation about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Feb 27-Feb Aberdeen: 1430 1427 Allenhurst: 59 60 Allentown: 95 95 Asbury Park: 1338 1331 Atlantic Highlands: 250 249 Avon-by-the-Sea: 159 159 Belmar: 426 426 Bradley Beach: 283 283 Brielle: 457 456 Colts Neck: 794 791 Deal: 238 238 Eatontown: 1305 1306 Englishtown: 179 179 Fair Haven: 343 340 Farmingdale: 112 112 Freehold Borough: 1302 1302 Freehold Township: 2781 2780 Hazlet: 1533 1520 Highlands: 293 289 Holmdel: 1233 1229 Howell: 4074 4059 Interlaken: 64 64 Keansburg: 890 889 Keyport: 539 539 Lake Como: 124 123 Little Silver: 458 458 Loch Arbour: 22 21 Long Branch: 3449 3449 Manalapan: 3161 3159 Manasquan: 424 424 Marlboro: 2725 2724 Matawan: 849 845 Middletown: 4737 4725 Millstone Township: 695 693 Monmouth Beach: 263 263 Neptune City: 400 397 Neptune Township: 2677 2671 Ocean: 2375 2360 Oceanport: 502 502 Red Bank: 1439 1434 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 511 511 Sea Bright: 113 112 Sea Girt: 143 143 Shrewsbury Borough: 454 453 Shrewsbury Township: 85 85 Spring Lake: 189 189 Spring Lake Heights: 326 325 Tinton Falls: 1374 1368 Union Beach: 416 415 Upper Freehold: 441 441 Wall: 2016 2013 West Long Branch: 914 914 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.