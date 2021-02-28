AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 181 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 28, there are 181 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

nformation about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Feb

27-Feb

Aberdeen:

1430

1427

Allenhurst:

59

60

Allentown:

95

95

Asbury Park:

1338

1331

Atlantic Highlands:

250

249

Avon-by-the-Sea:

159

159

Belmar:

426

426

Bradley Beach:

283

283

Brielle:

457

456

Colts Neck:

794

791

Deal:

238

238

Eatontown:

1305

1306

Englishtown:

179

179

Fair Haven:

343

340

Farmingdale:

112

112

Freehold Borough:

1302

1302

Freehold Township:

2781

2780

Hazlet:

1533

1520

Highlands:

293

289

Holmdel:

1233

1229

Howell:

4074

4059

Interlaken:

64

64

Keansburg:

890

889

Keyport:

539

539

Lake Como:

124

123

Little Silver:

458

458

Loch Arbour:

22

21

Long Branch:

3449

3449

Manalapan:

3161

3159

Manasquan:

424

424

Marlboro:

2725

2724

Matawan:

849

845

Middletown:

4737

4725

Millstone Township:

695

693

Monmouth Beach:

263

263

Neptune City:

400

397

Neptune Township:

2677

2671

Ocean:

2375

2360

Oceanport:

502

502

Red Bank:

1439

1434

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

511

511

Sea Bright:

113

112

Sea Girt:

143

143

Shrewsbury Borough:

454

453

Shrewsbury Township:

85

85

Spring Lake:

189

189

Spring Lake Heights:

326

325

Tinton Falls:

1374

1368

Union Beach:

416

415

Upper Freehold:

441

441

Wall:

2016

2013

West Long Branch:

914

914

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

