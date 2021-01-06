Holmdel Township Announce New Social Media Launch

HOLMDEL, NJ – At the Township’s annual reorganization meeting yesterday, Mayor Greg Buontempo announced the launch of a new Holmdel Township social media initiative.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the Township’s new Instagram and Twitter accounts, ‘at Holmdel Township Official,’” Mayor Buontempo stated. “In today’s world, people access information across a variety of platforms, and our goal is to reach people wherever they already are. We want to be sure that everyone is receiving clear, consistent, and reliable information.” Holmdel will use the both the new platforms and the existing Facebook account to continue increasing accessibility and transparency.

Residents should follow the Township’s Instagram account (@HolmdelTownshipOfficial), Twitter account (@TwpHolmdel), and Facebook account (“Holmdel Township”) for updates and announcements on events, breaking news, local interest items, and more.

As part of the launch effort, Township officials also announced a social media contest. Holmdel Township residents who follow all three Township accounts and post a picture of themselves wearing a mask in front of one of several designated Holmdel Township landmarks will win a free Holmdel Township face mask.

In addition to sharing updates, posts will follow certain themes each month. They will also have interactive features, such as Holmdel “Throwback Thursdays”.

Those with questions about the social media contest should contact the administration office at 732-946-2820 ext. 1208.