Monmouth County has 282 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 18, there are 282 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Nov. 19 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

 

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

 

18-Nov    

17-Nov

Aberdeen:

447

437

Allenhurst:

32

32

Allentown:

24

23

Asbury Park:

457

446

Atlantic Highlands:

80

77

Avon-by-the-Sea:

35

35

Belmar:

104

99

Bradley Beach:

105

101

Brielle:

127

127

Colts Neck:

241

233

Deal:

125

125

Eatontown:

507

503

Englishtown:

78

77

Fair Haven:

97

96

Farmingdale:

24

24

Freehold Borough:

575

572

Freehold Township:

1067

1060

Hazlet:

549

542

Highlands:

77

74

Holmdel:

432

429

Howell:

1344

1328

Interlaken:

21

20

Keansburg:

298

289

Keyport:

174

171

Lake Como:

46

44

Little Silver:

111

111

Loch Arbour:

8

8

Long Branch:

1224

1201

Manalapan:

1022

1007

Manasquan:

114

114

Marlboro:

971

959

Matawan:

358

354

Middletown:

1448

1409

Millstone Township:

188

186

Monmouth Beach:

59

58

Neptune City:

126

126

Neptune Township:

926

918

Ocean:

829

819

Oceanport:

127

124

Red Bank:

524

511

Roosevelt:

16

14

Rumson:

137

135

Sea Bright:

30

29

Sea Girt:

41

40

Shrewsbury Borough:

114

110

Shrewsbury Township:

25

24

Spring Lake:

58

58

Spring Lake Heights:

92

86

Tinton Falls:

387

382

Union Beach:

95

95

Upper Freehold:

142

140

Wall:

714

698

West Long Branch:

465

453

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

