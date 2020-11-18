Monmouth County has 282 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 18, there are 282 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Nov. 19 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

18-Nov 17-Nov Aberdeen: 447 437 Allenhurst: 32 32 Allentown: 24 23 Asbury Park: 457 446 Atlantic Highlands: 80 77 Avon-by-the-Sea: 35 35 Belmar: 104 99 Bradley Beach: 105 101 Brielle: 127 127 Colts Neck: 241 233 Deal: 125 125 Eatontown: 507 503 Englishtown: 78 77 Fair Haven: 97 96 Farmingdale: 24 24 Freehold Borough: 575 572 Freehold Township: 1067 1060 Hazlet: 549 542 Highlands: 77 74 Holmdel: 432 429 Howell: 1344 1328 Interlaken: 21 20 Keansburg: 298 289 Keyport: 174 171 Lake Como: 46 44 Little Silver: 111 111 Loch Arbour: 8 8 Long Branch: 1224 1201 Manalapan: 1022 1007 Manasquan: 114 114 Marlboro: 971 959 Matawan: 358 354 Middletown: 1448 1409 Millstone Township: 188 186 Monmouth Beach: 59 58 Neptune City: 126 126 Neptune Township: 926 918 Ocean: 829 819 Oceanport: 127 124 Red Bank: 524 511 Roosevelt: 16 14 Rumson: 137 135 Sea Bright: 30 29 Sea Girt: 41 40 Shrewsbury Borough: 114 110 Shrewsbury Township: 25 24 Spring Lake: 58 58 Spring Lake Heights: 92 86 Tinton Falls: 387 382 Union Beach: 95 95 Upper Freehold: 142 140 Wall: 714 698 West Long Branch: 465 453 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.