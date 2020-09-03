Monmouth County has 25 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Free Testing in Keansburg on Friday

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 3, there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Sept. 4 in Keansburg from 3 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Sep 2-Sep Aberdeen: 258 262 Allenhurst: 12 15 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 354 350 Atlantic Highlands: 44 45 Avon-by-the-Sea: 21 21 Belmar: 62 61 Bradley Beach: 75 74 Brielle: 81 82 Colts Neck: 112 111 Deal: 54 53 Eatontown: 358 356 Englishtown: 51 49 Fair Haven: 50 48 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 458 454 Freehold Township: 805 806 Hazlet: 377 379 Highlands: 47 47 Holmdel: 339 340 Howell: 845 836 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 239 236 Keyport: 115 114 Lake Como: 19 18 Little Silver: 53 51 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 703 695 Manalapan: 595 598 Manasquan: 76 76 Marlboro: 568 564 Matawan: 227 230 Middletown: 963 956 Millstone Township: 114 114 Monmouth Beach: 31 31 Neptune City: 79 76 Neptune Township: 696 700 Ocean: 440 445 Oceanport: 81 81 Red Bank: 338 338 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 85 83 Sea Bright: 9 11 Sea Girt: 39 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 73 74 Shrewsbury Township: 10 11 Spring Lake: 37 37 Spring Lake Heights: 59 57 Tinton Falls: 245 238 Union Beach: 44 44 Upper Freehold: 77 75 Wall: 513 526 West Long Branch: 93 92 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.