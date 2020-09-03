AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 25 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Free Testing in Keansburg on Friday

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 3, there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Sept. 4 in Keansburg from 3 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

3-Sep  

2-Sep

Aberdeen:

258

262

Allenhurst:

12

15

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

354

350

Atlantic Highlands:

44

45

Avon-by-the-Sea:

21

21

Belmar:

62

61

Bradley Beach:

75

74

Brielle:

81

82

Colts Neck:

112

111

Deal:

54

53

Eatontown:

358

356

Englishtown:

51

49

Fair Haven:

50

48

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

458

454

Freehold Township:

805

806

Hazlet:

377

379

Highlands:

47

47

Holmdel:

339

340

Howell:

845

836

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

239

236

Keyport:

115

114

Lake Como:

19

18

Little Silver:

53

51

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

703

695

Manalapan:

595

598

Manasquan:

76

76

Marlboro:

568

564

Matawan:

227

230

Middletown:

963

956

Millstone Township:

114

114

Monmouth Beach:

31

31

Neptune City:

79

76

Neptune Township:

696

700

Ocean:

440

445

Oceanport:

81

81

Red Bank:

338

338

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

85

83

Sea Bright:

9

11

Sea Girt:

39

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

73

74

Shrewsbury Township:

10

11

Spring Lake:

37

37

Spring Lake Heights:

59

57

Tinton Falls:

245

238

Union Beach:

44

44

Upper Freehold:

77

75

Wall:

513

526

West Long Branch:

93

92

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

