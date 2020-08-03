Monmouth County has 11 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 3, there are 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program is now accepting applications. Go to www.monmouthcountycares.com for more details.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Aug 2-Aug Aberdeen: 266 266 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 343 342 Atlantic Highlands: 42 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 55 55 Bradley Beach: 67 67 Brielle: 74 74 Colts Neck: 101 103 Deal: 44 44 Eatontown: 330 330 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 43 43 Farmingdale: 15 14 Freehold Borough: 447 445 Freehold Township: 759 758 Hazlet: 357 356 Highlands: 42 42 Holmdel: 329 329 Howell: 773 770 Interlaken: 4 4 Keansburg: 218 223 Keyport: 109 111 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 1 1 Long Branch: 660 657 Manalapan: 547 545 Manasquan: 67 68 Marlboro: 543 539 Matawan: 224 226 Middletown: 896 897 Millstone Township: 94 94 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 78 78 Neptune Township: 671 667 Ocean: 413 412 Oceanport: 74 74 Red Bank: 312 312 Roosevelt: 9 9 Rumson: 64 64 Sea Bright: 13 12 Sea Girt: 35 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 67 65 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 35 35 Spring Lake Heights: 51 51 Tinton Falls: 244 239 Union Beach: 46 43 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 474 471 West Long Branch: 84 84 Unknown: 11 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 11 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,415 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]