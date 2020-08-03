AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 11 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 3, there are 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program is now accepting applications. Go to www.monmouthcountycares.com for more details.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

3-Aug

2-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

266

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

343

342

Atlantic Highlands:

42

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

55

55

Bradley Beach:

67

67

Brielle:

74

74

Colts Neck:

101

103

Deal:

44

44

Eatontown:

330

330

Englishtown:

52

52

Fair Haven:

43

43

Farmingdale:

15

14

Freehold Borough:

447

445

Freehold Township:

759

758

Hazlet:

357

356

Highlands:

42

42

Holmdel:

329

329

Howell:

773

770

Interlaken:

4

4

Keansburg:

218

223

Keyport:

109

111

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

1

1

Long Branch:

660

657

Manalapan:

547

545

Manasquan:

67

68

Marlboro:

543

539

Matawan:

224

226

Middletown:

896

897

Millstone Township:

94

94

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

78

78

Neptune Township:

671

667

Ocean:

413

412

Oceanport:

74

74

Red Bank:

312

312

Roosevelt:

9

9

Rumson:

64

64

Sea Bright:

13

12

Sea Girt:

35

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

67

65

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

35

35

Spring Lake Heights:

51

51

Tinton Falls:

244

239

Union Beach:

46

43

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

474

471

West Long Branch:

84

84

Unknown:

11

11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 11 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,415 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]