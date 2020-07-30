Police Seeking Community Assistance on 2019 R-NU Barbershop Murder

FREEHOLD – Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a September 2019 murder in Neptune Township, announced Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The investigation into the September 20, 2019 homicide of Wayne E. Jones, 46 of Neptune Township is still active. Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni is urging the community to reach out to police in hopes of bringing closure to the victim’s family. Gramiccioni is reminding community members that those with information can contact police either directly or anonymously.

On Friday night, September 20, 2019, Neptune Township police responded to an 8:11 p.m. report of shots fired at 1030 Old Corlies Avenue in the area of the R-NU Barbershop. Police received a report that two men arrived at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two men arrived at JSUMC in separate vehicles.

Wayne E. Jones, 46, of Neptune Township, was pronounced deceased at 9:02 p.m. A 42-year-old Trenton man was treated and released from JSUMC. This was the second homicide to take place at that location.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Daniel Newman of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Detective Erick Amadruto of the Neptune Township Police Department at 732-988-8000. Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android). Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.