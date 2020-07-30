AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 23 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 30, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders held a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program yesterday, Wednesday, July 29. If you missed it, a video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-Jul

29-Jul

Aberdeen:

262

262

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

339

340

Atlantic Highlands:

39

39

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

57

57

Bradley Beach:

66

66

Brielle:

73

74

Colts Neck:

102

100

Deal:

42

42

Eatontown:

327

328

Englishtown:

51

51

Fair Haven:

42

42

Farmingdale:

14

14

Freehold Borough:

443

445

Freehold Township:

755

753

Hazlet:

351

352

Highlands:

41

41

Holmdel:

327

328

Howell:

753

750

Interlaken:

4

4

Keansburg:

219

219

Keyport:

110

110

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

1

1

Long Branch:

651

651

Manalapan:

537

537

Manasquan:

67

69

Marlboro:

542

544

Matawan:

226

226

Middletown:

874

871

Millstone Township:

93

93

Monmouth Beach:

29

28

Neptune City:

74

73

Neptune Township:

659

660

Ocean:

408

409

Oceanport:

74

74

Red Bank:

303

300

Roosevelt:

8

8

Rumson:

63

63

Sea Bright:

12

12

Sea Girt:

32

32

Shrewsbury Borough:

65

66

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

35

34

Spring Lake Heights:

50

50

Tinton Falls:

254

254

Union Beach:

47

48

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

465

464

West Long Branch:

83

83

Unknown:

11

7

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 36 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,285 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 758.]