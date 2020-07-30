Monmouth County has 23 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 30, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders held a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program yesterday, Wednesday, July 29. If you missed it, a video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Jul 29-Jul Aberdeen: 262 262 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 339 340 Atlantic Highlands: 39 39 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 57 57 Bradley Beach: 66 66 Brielle: 73 74 Colts Neck: 102 100 Deal: 42 42 Eatontown: 327 328 Englishtown: 51 51 Fair Haven: 42 42 Farmingdale: 14 14 Freehold Borough: 443 445 Freehold Township: 755 753 Hazlet: 351 352 Highlands: 41 41 Holmdel: 327 328 Howell: 753 750 Interlaken: 4 4 Keansburg: 219 219 Keyport: 110 110 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 1 1 Long Branch: 651 651 Manalapan: 537 537 Manasquan: 67 69 Marlboro: 542 544 Matawan: 226 226 Middletown: 874 871 Millstone Township: 93 93 Monmouth Beach: 29 28 Neptune City: 74 73 Neptune Township: 659 660 Ocean: 408 409 Oceanport: 74 74 Red Bank: 303 300 Roosevelt: 8 8 Rumson: 63 63 Sea Bright: 12 12 Sea Girt: 32 32 Shrewsbury Borough: 65 66 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 35 34 Spring Lake Heights: 50 50 Tinton Falls: 254 254 Union Beach: 47 48 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 465 464 West Long Branch: 83 83 Unknown: 11 7

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 36 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,285 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 758.]