Deadline Extended for Winter & Spring Submissions to 2021 Photography Exhibit

MIDDLETOWN & HOWELL — The Monmouth County Park System is extending the deadlines for winter and spring submissions into its 2021 Photography Exhibit to Sunday, August 30. Held from January 1-31, 2021, at Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown, and from February 1-28, 2021, at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell; each site has its own display. Both shows are open to professional and amateur photographers of all ages.

This year’s theme is The Wonder of Nature and is divided into two categories, General and Wildlife, and by the four seasons. The deadline for summer is August 30 and for fall is November 29. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photographs per season. Photographers can enter either or both shows but separate submission is required.

Divisions include youth (under age 18), amateur adult, and professional adult. Each division will have a first, second and third place photograph. All winning photographs will be exhibited. Photographs must be taken at Deep Cut Gardens or the Manasquan Reservoir, respectfully. Due to this year’s circumstances, the Park System is also allowing photos taken in previous years be submitted as long as they are for the appropriate season.

The cost to enter is $5 per photograph. Acceptance into the shows is not guaranteed. Rules and entry form are available on the Deep Cut Gardens' and the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center’s webpages at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

For more information, please email Paul Mandala at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For information on the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.