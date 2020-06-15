Dining Al Fresco at Lunch Break in Red Bank

RED BANK, NJ - This lovely outdoor dining area, complete with shade for the warm weather, is such an inviting space for our families to enjoy their grab-and-go meals al fresco. Of course, Lunch Break is compliant with all safety protocols, and have hand sanitizing stations at the ready.

We look forward to seeing many smiling faces surrounding these tables during summer into fall. Executive Director Gwendolyn Love is so proud of our “maintenance and warehouse teams for making great accommodations for our guests.” She says: “Just look at the sanitizer post they made. Lunch Break is ready for outdoor dining!”



