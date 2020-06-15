Historical Society of Highlands Presents Scholarships to Sweeney and Ramirez

HIGHLANDS - The Historical Society of Highlands presented its annual scholarship to two Highlands graduates at Henry Hudson Regional School, Selene Ramirez and Sarah Sweeney for essays reflecting the historic Covid-19 health crisis.

Historical Society President Sheila Weinstock also honored finalists in the competition, CeCe Crowther, Holly Diovisalvi, Corina Vidal, Grady Hendrickson and Joshua Winters.

This is the fourth year the Society has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors. The essays will become part of the Historical Society archives and will be published in future issues of the organization’s newsletter published six times a year.

The mission of the Historical Society, which was formed 30 years ago, is to “preserve the past to enlighten the future.” Activities include operating and staffing the Highlands history exhibit open every weekend at Twin Lights; sponsoring the annual history competition at the Highlands Elementary School with cash awards presented to deserving 6th graders; monthly meetings at the community center featuring presentations and speakers of interest and encouraging the younger members of our community to recognize the borough’s historical significance by establishing a junior Historical Society.

The Society maintains a large archive of historical documents, books, pictures and memorabilia available for research. The group encourages the public to submit items of interest to its Historical Society of Highlands Facebook page where Highlanders and friends come together to share photos, memories, videos and documents. Other officers of the Society with Weinstock are vice president Russell Card, treasurer Robert Zilinski, Secretary Rita Moles, and Fundraising chair Eileen Skiff. Judith Patterson is membership chair, Nina Flannery, civic liaison, Lynda Guenther editor of the Society’s newsletter and Wal Guenther, Director of Collections.

To learn more about the historical records of Highlands or for membership, contact the Society at P.O. Box 13, Highlands, NJ 07732 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .