Monmouth County has 8,493 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 5, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,493.

The State of New Jersey maintains a COVID-19 dashboard, which has useful information on case numbers including long term care information for Monmouth County facilities. To access this information, go to https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml and click on the long term care tab.

To file a complaint regarding a long term care facility in Monmouth County, visit the State of New Jersey’s complaints and hotlines page available at www.state.nj.us/health/healthfacilities.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 235

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 262

Atlantic Highlands: 35

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 38

Bradley Beach: 54

Brielle: 32

Colts Neck: 77

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 281

Englishtown: 42

Fair Haven: 27

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 400

Freehold Township: 657

Hazlet: 298

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 284

Howell: 638

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 190

Keyport: 99

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 547

Manalapan: 465

Manasquan: 32

Marlboro: 471

Matawan: 211

Middletown: 709

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 58

Neptune Township: 562

Ocean: 328

Oceanport: 62

Red Bank: 228

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 36

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 53

Shrewsbury Township: 10

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 210

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 60

Wall: 352

West Long Branch: 65

Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Other Sources:

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 news

and updates from the State of New Jersey.

NJ COVID-19 Info Hub

https://covid19.nj.gov/

Johns Hopkins University

COVID-19 Dashboard

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html