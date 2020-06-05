AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 8,493 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 5, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,493.

The State of New Jersey maintains a COVID-19 dashboard, which has useful information on case numbers including long term care information for Monmouth County facilities. To access this information, go to https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml and click on the long term care tab.

To file a complaint regarding a long term care facility in Monmouth County, visit the State of New Jersey’s complaints and hotlines page available at www.state.nj.us/health/healthfacilities.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 235 
  • Allenhurst: 6
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 262
  • Atlantic Highlands: 35
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 38
  • Bradley Beach: 54
  • Brielle: 32
  • Colts Neck: 77
  • Deal: 30
  • Eatontown: 281
  • Englishtown: 42
  • Fair Haven: 27
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 400
  • Freehold Township: 657
  • Hazlet: 298
  • Highlands: 31
  • Holmdel: 284
  • Howell: 638
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 190
  • Keyport: 99
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 37
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 547
  • Manalapan: 465
  • Manasquan: 32
  • Marlboro: 471
  • Matawan: 211
  • Middletown: 709
  • Millstone Township: 83
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 58
  • Neptune Township: 562
  • Ocean: 328
  • Oceanport: 62
  • Red Bank: 228
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 36
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 14
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 53
  • Shrewsbury Township: 10
  • Spring Lake: 16
  • Spring Lake Heights: 21
  • Tinton Falls: 210
  • Union Beach: 44
  • Upper Freehold: 60
  • Wall: 352
  • West Long Branch: 65
  • Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

Other Sources:

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 news
and updates from the State of New Jersey.
NJ COVID-19 Info Hub
https://covid19.nj.gov/

Johns Hopkins University
COVID-19 Dashboard
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html