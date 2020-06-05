Monmouth County has 8,493 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 5, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,493.
The State of New Jersey maintains a COVID-19 dashboard, which has useful information on case numbers including long term care information for Monmouth County facilities. To access this information, go to https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml and click on the long term care tab.
To file a complaint regarding a long term care facility in Monmouth County, visit the State of New Jersey’s complaints and hotlines page available at www.state.nj.us/health/healthfacilities.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 235
- Allenhurst: 6
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 262
- Atlantic Highlands: 35
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 38
- Bradley Beach: 54
- Brielle: 32
- Colts Neck: 77
- Deal: 30
- Eatontown: 281
- Englishtown: 42
- Fair Haven: 27
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 400
- Freehold Township: 657
- Hazlet: 298
- Highlands: 31
- Holmdel: 284
- Howell: 638
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 190
- Keyport: 99
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 547
- Manalapan: 465
- Manasquan: 32
- Marlboro: 471
- Matawan: 211
- Middletown: 709
- Millstone Township: 83
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 58
- Neptune Township: 562
- Ocean: 328
- Oceanport: 62
- Red Bank: 228
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 36
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 53
- Shrewsbury Township: 10
- Spring Lake: 16
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 210
- Union Beach: 44
- Upper Freehold: 60
- Wall: 352
- West Long Branch: 65
- Unknown: 9
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
