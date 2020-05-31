Monmouth County has 8,222 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 30, there are 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,222.

The Freeholders encourage residents and visitors who are planning to visit a beach in Monmouth County this weekend to “Know Before You Go” by going to www.visitmonmouth.com to find out what social distancing regulations and policies are in place at your desired beach destination before you leave your home.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 235

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 228

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 33

Bradley Beach: 49

Brielle: 31

Colts Neck: 76

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 283

Englishtown: 43

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 391

Freehold Township: 645

Hazlet: 286

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 281

Howell: 625

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 180

Keyport: 97

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 524

Manalapan: 460

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 457

Matawan: 195

Middletown: 688

Millstone Township: 84

Monmouth Beach: 20

Neptune City: 62

Neptune Township: 539

Ocean: 317

Oceanport: 60

Red Bank: 213

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 35

Sea Bright: 11

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 51

Shrewsbury Township: 10

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 200

Union Beach: 45

Upper Freehold: 58

Wall: 342

West Long Branch: 63

Unknown: 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.