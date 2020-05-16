Monmouth County has 7,327 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 16, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,327.

The Freeholders also noted that all public access restrictions to County buildings and programs have been extended through Sunday, May 31. This includes all Monmouth County Library branches and the Monmouth County Park System buildings.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 215

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 184

Atlantic Highlands: 31

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 31

Bradley Beach: 42

Brielle: 27

Colts Neck: 74

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 253

Englishtown: 38

Fair Haven: 23

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 362

Freehold Township: 603

Hazlet: 258

Highlands: 26

Holmdel: 228

Howell: 583

Interlaken: 3

Keansburg: 166

Keyport: 85

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 435

Manalapan: 436

Manasquan: 29

Marlboro: 420

Matawan: 173

Middletown: 610

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 53

Neptune Township: 435

Ocean: 271

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 176

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 32

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 49

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 14

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 179

Union Beach: 40

Upper Freehold: 47

Wall: 306

West Long Branch: 59

Unknown: 8

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.