Brothers Charged with Sexual Assaults of Juveniles

FREEHOLD – An offer of a ride for four juveniles turned into the sexual assault of at least three of the juveniles and the arrest of a pair of Asbury Park brothers, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Wilson Cesaire, 21, and Wilfrid Cesaire, 28, brothers, are charged with multiple offenses including Kidnapping, Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Endangering Another Person and Cruelty and Neglect of Children.

PHOTO: Wilfrid Cesaire

In the early morning hours of April 22, 2020, four juveniles were reported missing from Millstone Township. The juveniles were located later that same day in Asbury Park and Neptune Township. An investigation by the Asbury Park Police Department revealed that a vehicle, occupied by the Cesaire brothers, approached the juveniles as they were walking and offered them a ride. The juveniles were brought to a QuickChek convenience store in Manalapan and ultimately to the residence of the Cesaire brothers on Asbury Avenue in Asbury Park. The Cesaire brothers provided the juveniles with marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol. Three of the minors reported being sexually assaulted.

Wilson Cesaire, 21, and Wilfrid Cesaire, 28, were arrested Friday and each charged with 4 counts of first degree Kidnapping, 4 counts of fourth degree Cruelty and Neglect, and 4 counts of fourth degree Endangering Another Person. Additionally, Wilson Cesaire was charged with 2 counts of second degree Sexual Assault and 1 count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Wilfrid Cesaire was also charged with 4 counts of second degree Sexual Assault and 2 counts of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

“This must be repeated over and over again – you do not take rides from strangers. There are predators who will obviously take advantage of any situation as it presents itself. We will prosecute these individuals to the fullest extent of the law,” said Prosecutor Gramiccioni.

If convicted, the defendants are facing up to life imprisonment and would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and required to register under Megan’s Law.

The Cesiare brothers are being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute pending their detention hearing scheduled for May 6.

Investigators are seeking additional information about the Cesaire brothers’ activities and are looking to identify other possible victims or suspects. Anyone with any information please contact Detective Lemar Whittaker of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-775-2578.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android), or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com