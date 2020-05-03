Pair of Young Great Horned Owls Take Up Residence off AC Expressway

HAMMONTON, NJ - Pair of young Great Horned Owls spotted on a nesting platform on the east end of the Atlantic City Expressway near the famous resort town. It was reported a male and female arrived in February and their young offspring showed up not long after. According to an entry on Wikipedia, the species is one of the earliest nesting birds in North America, often laying eggs weeks or even months before other raptorial birds in the spring.