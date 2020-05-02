Monmouth County has 6,196 Positive Cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 1, there are 6,196 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders also stressed the importance of practicing social distancing as the Monmouth County parks and golf courses reopen tomorrow. For more information, including park hours, go to www.monmouthcountyparks.com.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 187
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 140
- Atlantic Highlands: 24
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 21
- Bradley Beach: 29
- Brielle: 24
- Colts Neck: 66
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 189
- Englishtown: 37
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 287
- Freehold Township: 542
- Hazlet: 241
- Highlands: 22
- Holmdel: 201
- Howell: 518
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 111
- Keyport: 72
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 33
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 374
- Manalapan: 414
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 385
- Matawan: 149
- Middletown: 454
- Millstone: 70
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 42
- Neptune Township: 351
- Ocean: 229
- Oceanport: 55
- Red Bank: 141
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 42
- Shrewsbury Township: 8
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 155
- Union Beach: 39
- Upper Freehold: 40
- Wall: 220
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 3
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.