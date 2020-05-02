Monmouth County has 6,196 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 1, there are 6,196 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders also stressed the importance of practicing social distancing as the Monmouth County parks and golf courses reopen tomorrow. For more information, including park hours, go to www.monmouthcountyparks.com.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 187

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 140

Atlantic Highlands: 24

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 21

Bradley Beach: 29

Brielle: 24

Colts Neck: 66

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 189

Englishtown: 37

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 287

Freehold Township: 542

Hazlet: 241

Highlands: 22

Holmdel: 201

Howell: 518

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 111

Keyport: 72

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 374

Manalapan: 414

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 385

Matawan: 149

Middletown: 454

Millstone: 70

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 42

Neptune Township: 351

Ocean: 229

Oceanport: 55

Red Bank: 141

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 42

Shrewsbury Township: 8

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 16

Tinton Falls: 155

Union Beach: 39

Upper Freehold: 40

Wall: 220

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.