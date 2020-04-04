Changes in Deputy Chief Leadership at MC Prosecutor's Office

Honoring a 28-Year Career of Public Service

PHOTO: DC Reverendo is new Deputy Chief of Detectives at Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

FREEHOLD – A well-earned retirement has brought change to the Deputy Chief position at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. The MCPO is honoring the 28-years of service that retired Deputy Chief of Detectives Douglas E. Johnson provided to the citizens of Monmouth County, announced Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Johnson retired on Tuesday, following a 28-year law enforcement career that began in 1992 as a police officer with the Asbury Park Police Department. During his tenure with the Asbury Park Police Department, DC Johnson received numerous commendations for his work and distinguished himself by his thoughtful approach to his work. Johnson came to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) in August 1996, and quickly rose through the ranks, culminating with his promotion to Deputy Chief in October 2016.

“Deputy Chief Johnson cared deeply about the cases he worked on, our victims, as well as for the MCPO staff. His knowledge and insight will be greatly missed,” Gramiccioni added.

“Deputy Chief Johnson was an invaluable partner on our Executive Staff and his counsel and experience will be deeply missed,” said John G. McCabe, Chief of Detectives at the MCPO.

Assuming the position of Deputy Chief is Maria Reverendo, a 27-year law enforcement officer who was promoted from Captain of Detectives earlier this week.

“Incoming Deputy Chief Reverendo brings a wealth of experience to her new role. I am confident she is up to the task and will perform her duties with the utmost professionalism,” said Chief McCabe.

DC Reverendo began her law enforcement career with the United States Treasury Department. In 2005 she was awarded the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Award and was honored by President George W. Bush in the Oval Office of the White House.

DC Reverendo joined the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) in 2006, and steadily rose through the ranks. She was assigned to various sections within the Investigations Division, including the Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Section and Special Investigations Section. Reverendo was assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2006 to 2008 to participate in a successful large-scale public corruption investigation. During her career, DC Reverendo has successfully completed assignments working jointly with federal agencies, including the United States Attorney’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, United States Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, as well as other state, county, and local law enforcement agencies.

In October 2016, DC Reverendo was promoted to Captain of the Special Investigation Section, were she was tasked with overseeing various units responsible for the investigation of computer crimes, financial crimes, public corruption, professional responsibilities and bias crimes. In May 2019, Reverendo was transferred to the Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Investigation Section (NCEIS.) During that time, she worked closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to effectively respond to narcotic, gang, and firearms investigations throughout the county.

“Deputy Chief Reverendo brings a multitude of experience and knowledge to her new position. We are certain that she’ll excel in her new role,” said Prosecutor Gramiccioni.

Among other assignments, Reverendo is a member of the Monmouth County Overdose Fatality Review Team, aimed at reducing overdose fatalities through targeted prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies and programs. Additionally, she is a part of a Law Enforcement Committee dedicated to Suicide Prevention Research and Training, a project lead by the School of Social Work at Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

DC Reverendo earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Science in 1993 from Kean University. DC Reverendo has been a resident of Monmouth County for over 23 years. Reverendo, who grew up in Newark, began her lifelong public service at the age of 19, when she worked as an administrative assistant for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I have dedicated my life to public service, the pursuit of justice, and helping others. I am truly honored and appreciative of the confidence that has been placed in me,” said Deputy Chief Reverendo, who cited her most important accomplishment as being the mother of three.