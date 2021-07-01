Congratulations to MAST Graduates of 2021

Letter to the Editor:

I first would like to commend Earl Moore, principal at MAST, the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, for his leadership, guidance and the high standards he has set for the faculty at MAST. The exceptional dedication Principal Moore has given to MAST is best exemplified in the high academic excellence of the student body. His adherence and appreciation of the US Naval standards set for the NJROTC program also shows his patriotism, dedication to country, and strong desire to afford his students every opportunity for excellence and scholarship. A brief review of this year’s graduates will show vividly how the MAST graduates of 2021 have benefitted from the excellence of the school.

The class of 2021 is made up of 70 students who possess many gifts and talents. There are athletes, musicians, artist, scouts-including Eagle Scouts, dedicated community service participants and many world travelers. Some of the statistics that leave me in awe: 1) This class submitted over 600 college applications and were accepted to a majority of the colleges to which they applied. 2) This class was awarded over $18 million in merit money from their colleges over the next four years. 3) 59 of the 70 students in this class have declared majors in the STEM fields (science, tech, engineering and math) 4) For the past 13 years, each graduating class has had a mean GPA around 90%. The class of 2021 exceeded that with a mean GPA of 92.457 %, the highest GPA in the past 13 years! 5) Finally, there were four Academy appointments offered this year, one to the Naval Academy, one to West Point, one to the Coast Guard Academy and one to the Merchant Marine Academy. Additionally, 11 ROTC scholarships were offered.

Approximately 1.6 million students take the PSAT exam each year. Of those test takers, approximately 50,000 are selected for special recognition, or about 3.5% of all the kids who take the test. Out of the 1.6 million people who take the PSAT, approximately 33,000 get a letter of Commendation and 3,100 are listed among the Outstanding Participants. That puts these five MAST students in the top 2.5% of all those who take the test . Please join me in congratulating Lang Daly, Laura Morehead, Elizabeth Lee, Molly Honecker, and Steven DeFalco on their outstanding performance on the PSAT National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, and on receiving Letters of Commendation. Every October, about 1.6 million juniors across the country take the PSAT National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Only 16,000 of those who scored in the top 1% achieve the distinction of National Merit Semifinalist . Ruchir Bodicherla has earned that distinction this year. He moved onto the finalist standing, which is most impressive and has earned a Certificate of Merit. The last award presented today, in addition to numerous awards these students have received through the year, is from The American Association of University Women, which has worked to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy , education, and research since 1881. The Northern Monmouth County Branch would like to continue that tradition of honoring the highest-ranking female graduate in mathematics with the presentation of a book award. This year, that award goes to Laura Morehead.

Congratulations Seniors. I wish you all the best as you get ready to enter this next exciting phase of your life!

Lillian G. Burry

Monmouth County Commissioner, Liaison to MAST