Verse for Susan Kvarantan

Dear Susan Kvarantan,
It's the end or an era
Your last day is done
Because you're a wordsmith
We offer this fun
When asked of your colleagues
Some words about you
So many ideas
To describe our friend Sue
There's witting and clever
There's bibliophile
There's determined and whip-smart
This could go on a while
Professional and mighty
Tenacious and strong
Honorable and steadfast
Correcting writing wrongs
A letter to the Herald
An advocate for all
Articulate and powerful
Despite she's rather small
Oh, but this is not enough
Though these words are true
We put it in the paper
A dedication to you!
Love,
The Atlantic Highlands Education Association
Susan Kvarantan is retiring from Atlantic Highlands Elementary School after 31 years as a teacher.