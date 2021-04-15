Stop the Intensive Confinement of Farm Animals

As more people become aware of the intensive confinement of billions of animals on factory farms —from pregnant pigs held in gestation crates so small that they can’t turn around to hens given less space than the size of a piece of printer paper — they’re demanding food products that are produced in higher welfare conditions. This isn’t a passing trend; major companies are increasingly recognizing that their customers don’t want to support animal cruelty.

Yet it’s still standard practice for mother pigs and calves used for veal to be confined to gestation and veal crates — essentially immobilizing these animals for almost their entire lives. Thankfully, that’s changing. McDonald’s, Burger King, Kraft Foods, and Safeway are just a few of the corporations that already prohibit the use of veal and gestation crates in their supply chains. More companies will soon be joining them, and New Jersey should too.

Our state legislators now have the chance. The legislature is considering a bill, S.3401/A.5236, that would prohibit the intensive confinement of mother pigs and calves used for veal. New Jersey should jump on the corporate trend and say no to gestation crates and veal crates.



Nancy and Phil LoCascio



