Holmdel Schools Are Wrong to Eliminate Jewish Holiday from Calendar

Joint Statement by Erin Howard and Allison Friedman

“We have learned that the Holmdel School District has scheduled professional development on one of the Jewish high holidays. This forces the teacher to miss important education that will benefit the children in order to observe their religion. We firmly believe workers should never be asked to place their religious beliefs second to their work. Everyone has the right to observe holy holidays without compromising their jobs. No one should be forced to choose between their religion or miss important professional development. When elected, we will put forward legislation to protect high holy days in each religion and ensure workers can observe without hesitation. Inclusion and respect for all religions is the bedrock our great Nation was founded upon and one we will protect.”

Erin Howard and Allison Friedman are the Democratic candidates for State Assembly in New Jersey’s Thirteenth Legislative District.

The Thirteenth District includes Aberdeen, Atlantic Highlands, Fair Haven, Hazlet, Highlands, Holmdel, Keansburg, Keyport, Little Silver, Marlboro, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Sea Bright, Rumson, and Union Beach.