Mater Dei Alum Brian Williams is Deserving of Award

Brian is more than deserving of the Frank Outwater Lifetime Achievement Award presented to him. He has always been a motivator, a good and faithful husband to his wife and daughters. He has been generous to Mater Dei, his alma mater (MD '77), and helped financially to rescue the school from closure.

Never a marine, but never forced to resign. Never been accused of physical abuse. Truly an honest and good man who made one faux paus and was big enough to apologize.

Thank you, Brian Williams!





Kathleen Slavin