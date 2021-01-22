Highlands Mayor is Unresponsive

This past year, and some may argue, these past four years, have been the most politically divisive and polarizing in our lifetime, possibly in the history of our great republic.

As I looked at recent events in Washington D.C, I questioned how we got here.

I was at a loss for an answer until I attended Borough of Highlands council meetings and realized that the rancor that we are witnessing at the national level, starts at the local level.

It is nourished and nurtured by our neighbors elected to represent the people, but in realty represent their own agenda.

I was born and raised in Highlands. I served as a Borough Official and was an employee of the town. I know that the Borough has unique characters, and it was a community rife with political strife, raising to the level of sport, but I also know that although we might differ politically, after the fighting was over, we could get together and laugh at our differences over a beer.

Mayor Carolyn Broullon brings that strife to a dangerous level. Not only does she nourish and nurture the growth of dissent, but she also sprinkles the fertilizer that promotes the rapid growth of animosity, antagonism, and conflict within the Borough.

During the Borough Council Meeting on December 2, 2020, I asked several questions relating to how the Borough is advertising, conducting, and releasing minutes of executive session, the status of the illegal dumping of DEP regulated materials, and possible conflicts of interest during hiring practices.

I was not provided any answers.

Undaunted by being ignored, I wrote to the Mayor on December 3rd, December 27th, and again on January 1st.

When I did not get a reply to my Emails, I asked the same questions at the Jan. 20, 2021 meeting of the Mayor and Council. I was told the attorney had already answered them which is obviously not true.

By the Mayor of Highlands refusing to answer questions from the public, by ignoring the public, she contributes to the overall animus that the general population has for our elected officials.

Jim Smith

Holly Springs, MS