This is What it Was All For

"What was it all for?", Anne Mikolay asks.

Ms. Mikolay forgets work Trump did for our Vets. Now they go to own doctor instead of waiting weeks for appointment. How bout thousands and thousands of dollars to Black Colleges? The closing of abortion mills. Making the US no 1 in the world for oil production. Raising child deduction to $2000 from $1000. Giving middle class extra $5000 year due to tax reduction. Increasing jobs by lowering corporate taxes which allowed for increased output thus increased jobs. Best economy in history of this country. Yeah I was sad too. Sad to see our country will be led by those who don’t have vaguest idea what this country needs.

Does that answer your question what it was all for?!