Trump Preyed Upon Their Fears

To the letter of January 21 2021 (74,000,000 Voters Feel Disenfranchised)

Yes, me too.

I am disenfranchised , but would not find the talking point reasons stated in your missive to the Herald to be a valid rationale to attempt an insurrection.

We all lost. Let that roll around in your head for a while. You have the next four to think on that. Hmmmmm.

White privilege is coming to an end. I sense this is just the beginning. That’s the real reason these traitors are scared. And our president preyed upon those fears. Demagoguery 101

So I am disenfranchised.

I think I’ll go read a book.



Rob Essex