Giving Voice to Baseless Claims Inflames Hatred

I am appalled that you would print the letter to the editor (74,000,000 Voters Feel Disenfranchised) that you did in (the January 15, 2021 issue of Newsbrief). I understand that each of us has the right to speak. But, what I don't understand is why you would choose to print this tirade of lies and baseless allegations.

The activities at the Capitol building were NOT peaceful and continuing to give voice to such nonsense from Trump supporters is fanning the flames of discontent and hatred. Five people are dead and 25,000 national guards are in Washington to protect our new President due to continuing threats of violence. In fact, there are credible threats of violence around the US.

Shame on you for giving voice to this individual.



Denise Weiner

