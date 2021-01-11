Statement of the Holmdel Township Committee on Recent Events at the U.S. Capitol

The very moment an elected official takes office, they take an oath. Before the people they serve, they vow to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same. They vow to protect the very cornerstones of American democracy – free and fair elections, and a peaceful transfer of power.

The events at the U.S. Capitol this week threatened the fabric of our democracy. We condemn in the strongest terms the unlawful violence and the reckless disruption of institutions we hold in sacred trust. We especially keep in our hearts the Capitol Police Officer who lost his life fulfilling his duty.

In the days ahead, we have a choice about who we will be as a nation, and how we will be remembered. We must choose our values, our freedoms, and to honor the long history of those who have fought for us to have them.