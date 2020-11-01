Crowley and Hohenleitner Deliver Results in Atlantic Highlands

To The Editor:

On Tuesday, November 3, the residents of Atlantic Highlands have an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the past three years and to reissue a mandate to the Borough Council to continue moving in the direction in which Councilmembers Jon Crowley and Lori Hohenleitner have helped put the town.

I know Councilman Crowley to be a tireless advocate for everyone’s best interests and he actively seeks consensus across the aisle. Jon and I worked with the Republicans to try to keep the 2018-19 budget flat in voting “no” on the tax increase. Though our bipartisan efforts were not successful, it was clear to me that Jon can put aside differences on a few national issues, to focus on what’s most important. What truly matters to him is a shared vision of what’s best for Atlantic Highlands: lowering taxes, preserving downtown charm, saving open space, and providing high quality services.

Councilwoman Hohenleitner stepped up to fill my seat, and Lori and Jon have marched forward with that same vision. Atlantic Highlands has made tremendous gains due to their leadership. Just to name a few:

- Two straight years of no municipal tax increases

- Involving all stakeholders in making important decisions

- Creating the idea to prevent the St. Agnes property from being overdeveloped

- Requiring developers to reimburse the town for hiring expensive expert witnesses

- Supporting the work of the Neighbors for Waterfront Preservation group

- Creating new community events such as the “Drive-in Movie” nights.

This year, in the midst of a nationally tumultuous election season, Atlantic Highlands can and should rise above the partisan nonsense to make the best local choice. The town deserves leaders that work together to solve problems and provide results. Lori Hohenleitner and Jon Crowley will continue to deliver results for you, but they’re counting on the residents of Atlantic Highlands to deliver re-election to Lori and Jon on Tuesday, November 3.

Respectfully submitted,

Tom Hayden

Former Councilman

Borough of Atlantic Highlands