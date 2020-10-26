Lillian Burry is a Proven Visionary

For over seven years I have worked with Lillian as a member of the Department of the Interior’s Fort Hancock 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee which is focused on the adaptive reuse of historic buildings at the Fort Hancock and Sandy Hook Proving Ground National Historic Landmark District – the entire Sandy Hook peninsula.

Lillian is a proven visionary. She can look at what appears to be a useless ruin and articulate an achievable future. Lillian finds the right people to coalesce around a concept and bring it to life. She has done this with the Bldg #23 and #56 rehabilitations in the historic post area of Fort Hancock. The partially collapsed 1898 barracks building and its adjacent dining hall are both on their way to becoming the new “Naval Science” complex for the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST).

Lillian’s influence and persistence helped the Federal Advisory Committee craft viable recommendations for the National Park Service. Lillian builds consensus. She reaches across varied constituencies to advance common interests. And Lillian has a long track record of success to prove it.

Monmouth County is blessed to have Lillian – she lights the path to a better future and blazes the trail to take everyone there. I firmly endorse her for another term on the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Shawn Welch

Colonel, US Army (retired)

Hellertown, Pennsylvania