Support the Virtual Walk to End Colon Cancer

To the Editor

I would like to explain why I participate in this worthwhile event to raise funds for Colon Cancer.

I had my 3 year Colonoscopy in June which was postponed from March and it was all clear! I am now an 8 year Stage 3 Colon Cancer Survivor, since I was diagnosed at my preventative colonoscopy at 50 with no symptoms!

This year, for our family personally, it is a year unlike any others before due to Covid. For others, I know it has been far worse, and my hearts go out to all who have suffered. But even important family events, for us, the cancellation our long held tradition of an annual Lake George Island camping trip, and a new milestone, my son's wedding, are the direct result of Covid regulations. But no one, I personally know caught Covid, and for that I am thankful!

Despite our personal modifications because of Covid, I am also happy to report that raising awareness on this deadly yet preventable colon cancer has helped, as now 1 in 24 people is diagnosed with colon cancer compared to 1 in 20 when I was first diagnosed in 2012.

But with every good story is a sad story with the loss of actor, Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for 4 years. He may have chosen to keep his fight private while living, but he chose to share the news at his death to raise awareness. Those diagnosed with colon cancer under 50 is increasing from 10% back in 2012 to now 12% in 2020.

There is still much to advocate for which is why I ask for your donation to help this deadly but preventable cancer. Or join Team RBGastros being offered with no registration fees this year, to support the virtual Walk to End Colon Cancer on October 4th.

Michele Battista

Colts Neck, NJ