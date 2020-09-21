NJ CAN 2020 Seeks YES Vote on Marijuana

It's time to not only make history at the polls this November, but rewrite history.

My name is Axel Owen, campaign manager for NJ CAN 2020. As a supporter and friend to New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform you may have already heard of our campaign, but please allow me to reintroduce ourselves.

NJ CAN 2020 is a diverse coalition of people who believe in working for social justice, and we are leading the charge to legalize cannabis for adult use in New Jersey.

We’re going to do this by fighting tooth and nail for a ‘YES’ vote on this November’s general election ballot.

Did you know that the criminal justice system in New Jersey is notorious for the record-setting number of cannabis-related arrests each year? Even worse, we are known for perpetuating what has become a tragic American statistic - the fact that Black New Jerseyans are arrested for cannabis possession at a rate 3.5x higher than white New Jerseyans, despite similar usage.

We know this problem is not unique to New Jersey, but we do know this needs to change and we have the plan to do it.

By voting 'YES' we can finally begin to address the tragic consequences of prohibition and legalize cannabis for adult use. Through this step, we can provide historic relief for marijuana offenses, advance racial justice, and generate hundreds of millions of dollars for reinvestment into our communities.

The potential here is real, we’re excited, and we hope you are too.

We have spent this past summer building a foundation for the strategic framework of NJ CAN 2020, and we see a strong path to victory. But like any campaign for justice, it’s not without hurdles.

Many New Jerseyans will be voting by mail for the first time. To get to a win in November, our team will first have to educate, empower, and support New Jersey voters, and ensure all our votes are counted! We’ll need you to make our movement even stronger.

There will be many ways to get involved, but today all I ask of you is to take these first two steps:

1) Click here to visit the NJ CAN 2020 website. If you sign up, we’ll keep you informed.

2) If you are able to make a contribution to our campaign to help get out both our message and the vote, please click here today!

We know that nothing ever comes easy, especially this year, but we’re fired up and ready to not only make history in November, but rewrite it.

Axel Owen

NJ CAN 2020

P.S. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!