YMCA to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Virtual Event
January 14, 2022 @ 8:00 am
The event marks the YMCA’s 33rd commemoration of the iconic civil rights leader and will include the presentation of awards to local residents who strive to keep Dr. King’s dream alive and advance his philosophy of social justice.
Rabbi Sally Priesand, the first female ordained rabbi in the United States, will be honored with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award. The award honors an individual who reflects Dr. King’s principles and ideals in philosophy and action.
The Y will also announce the two grand prize winners of the Dr. King student essay contest, who will share their winning essays. Both students will receive a $1,500 education scholarship, sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey Natural Gas, and PorterPlus Realty.
Keynote speaker will be Andrea McChristian, Law & Policy director at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice. She oversees the programmatic function of the Institute’s three pillars of social justice: democracy and justice, economic justice, and criminal justice reform.
