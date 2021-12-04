Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar
Winterfest at The Stone Church
December 4 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
All Saints’ Church presents: OUTDOOR/INDOOR WINTERFEST
All Saints announces their annual WINTERFEST
This year Winterfest will be an outdoor/indoor event, with crafters in our carriage sheds and parish house. We will have a lot of local, unique crafters just in time for Holiday shopping. We will have a smore’s station, greenery floral arrangement making, crafts for kids, bake goods and a special visit from Santa.
THIS IS A FREE ENTRY EVENT, ALL MUST WEAR MASKS AND FOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCE GUIDELINES IN PLACE AT TIME OF THE EVENT
DATE: SATURDAY DEC 04, 2021
TIME: 10:00AM TO 4:00PM
RAIN OR SHINE
Location: 202 Navesink Avenue, Navesink (Stone Church) – Parish House
For more event time details or information contact us at:
WWW.ALLSAINTSNAVESINK.ORG OR 732-291-0214 or visit our Facebook page.
