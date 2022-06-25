Tire Disposal Event – Holmdel Residents Only

Holmdel Township is hosting a one-day tire recycling event for residents on June 25, 2022 at our DPW Facility, 14 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel between the hours of 9:ooam-1:oopm. The program is made possible through a collaboration with the NJ Clean Communities Program.

Storing tires on the exterior of residential properties can become unsightly and cause environmental hazards. We are excited to provide a way that residents can conveniently and safely dispose of unwanted tires.

During the event hours, up to (4) unwanted tires per household can be dropped off, free of charge to be recycled. The event is for Holmdel residents only and proof of residency is required. Passenger vehicle tires only. Tires from businesses will not be accepted. Please have all rims removed from the tires. Tires with rims cannot be accepted.

For questions regarding this event, contact the Public Works Department at 732-946-2820 ext. 1956 or [email protected]