Teen Job Series at Middletown Township Public Library Continues with Teen Personal Development & Interview Skills Workshop on March 23, 2022

MIDDLETOWN, NJ –Middletown Township Public Library (MTPL) will continue its four-part Teen Jobs Series this month with a Personal Development and Interview Skills Workshop with Barbizon of Red Bank on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022.

The series, geared toward current high school and college students between the ages of 16 and 22, is intended to help teens to get job-ready in the months leading up to summer. The Personal Development and Interview Skills Workshop in March is the second in the series that includes Make a Business Card with Canva on April 20th and a Teen Job Fair at the library on May 21st with local businesses and employers in attendance. Barbizon, a professional modeling, acting and personal development company, will give teens tips on how conduct themselves in an interview through body language, posture, voice projections, manners, and presentation.

The Teen Jobs Series workshops and job fair are open to the public. All interested teens are welcome and may visit the MTPL calendar page at mtpl.org to read more about each workshop and sign up. Companies or businesses interested in participating in the Teen Job Fair in May are encouraged to email Marissa at [email protected].

For more information, please contact Jenna O’Donnell at [email protected], or visit mtpl.org. Middletown Township Public Library is located at 55 New Monmouth Road in Middletown.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



REACH MONMOUTH COUNTY READERS

WEB - NEWSLETTER - SOCIAL MEDIA

REACH MONMOUTH COUNTY READERSWEB - NEWSLETTER - SOCIAL MEDIA