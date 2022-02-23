Teen Jobs Series – Resume Writing

Middletown Township Public Library (MTPL) will kick off its four–part Teen Jobs Series this month with a Teen Resume Writing Workshop on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022.

The series, geared toward current high school and college students between the ages of 16 and 22, is intended to help teens to get job–ready in the months leading up to summer. The Teen Resume Writing Workshop in February is the first in the series that includes Personal Development and Interview Skills on March 23rd with Barbizon of Red Bank and Make a Business Card with Canva on April 20th. The series will culminate with a Teen Job Fair at the library on May 21st with local businesses and employers in attendance.

The Teen Jobs Series workshops and job fair are open to the public. All interested teens are welcome and may visit the MTPL calendar page at mtpl.org to read more about each workshop and sign up. Companies or businesses interested in participating in the Teen Job Fair in May are encouraged to email Marissa at [email protected]mplmain.mtpl.org

